Robles, former MS editor, passes away

Jojo A. Robles, the former Editor in Chief of the Manila Standard, passed away on Thursday after a lingering illness. He was 57.

Best known for his incisive column ‘Lowdown’ that earned him the Opinion Writer of the Year award from the Rotary Club of Manila Journalism Awards in 2014, Robles first joined the Standard as a researcher from the defunct Business Day. Through the years, he worked his way up to Reporter, Deskman, Metro Desk Editor, National Editor, Executive Editor, and finally as Editor in Chief of the Standard in May 2005. He left the company after a reorganization but rejoined the paper in December 2014, retaking his old seat at the central desk. Born Feb. 18, 1962 in Manila, Robles resigned in June 2016 to focus on writing his column, which he moved from the Standard to The Manila Times in March 2018. His last article for the Times appeared last January. A graduate of the University of the Philippines, Robles also lent his thoughts on burning news issues on the political radio show “Karambola” on dwIZ, where he was a program anchor and co-producer starting January 2015 until his failing health prevented him from going on air.In between his stints with the Standard, Jojo was also news director for radio station dzRH, News Editor at the defunct The Evening Paper, and Editor in Chief of the Azkals Futbol Magazine until 2012. According to Standard Property section editor Joel Lacsamana, Robles’ remains lie in state at the Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City. His interment will be on May 28, Tuesday, at the Holy Gardens Memorial Park in Taytay, Rizal after the 11 a.m. Holy Mass. Jojo is survived by his sons Juan Alfredo and Jose Martin. The Standard requests readers to pray for his family in this time of sorrow.