‘Amatz’ song turns off PDEA

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has called on the Movies and Television Review and Classification Board to ban the song “Amatz” of the rapper Shanti Dope.

PDEA director-general Aaron Aquino on May 20 requested the MTRCB and the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit and ABS-CBN Corp. to prevent the airing of “Amatz” and its promotion in the different media stations throughout the country. The chorus of the song goes “lakas ng amats ko, sobrang natural, walang halong kemikal.” The song also says “Ito hinangad ko; lipadin ay mataas pa sa kayang ipadama sayo ng gramo, di bale ng musika ikamatay.” Aquino said the song was promoting the use of marijuana.“It appears that the singer was referring to the high effect of marijuana, being in its natural/organic state and not altered by any chemical compound, Aquino said. “We respect and appreciate our artists in the music industry. However, we strongly oppose the promotion of musical pieces or songs that encourage the recreational use of drugs like marijuana and shabu. It is contrary to our fight against illegal drugs.” Aquino said the airing of the song advocating the use of illegal drugs as harmless might mislead the youth that it was all right to use illegal drugs. “This runs contrary to the Duterte administration’s crusade against illegal drugs, he said.