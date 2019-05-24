Romualdez assures party-lists of ‘fair share’

posted May 24, 2019 at 01:35 am by Maricel Cruz May 24, 2019 at 01:35 am

Party-List Coalition of a fair and equitable distribution of committee posts and budget allocations should he be elected Speaker. HISTORIC MOMENT. Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez (fifth from left, seated) shares a historic space with members of the Party-List Coalition Foundation Inc. led by its president Rep. Mikee Romero (fifth from right seated) and other officials during the 1st Assembly of PCFI at the Marco Polo Hotel in Pasig City. Romualdez is seeking PCFI’s help for his speakership bid in the 18th Congress. Ver Noveno Representative-elect Martin Romualdez of Leyte on Thursday assured the newly constitutedshould he be elected Speaker.Meanwhile, Tingog first nominee Yedda Marie Kittilstvedt Romualdez on Thursday renewed her commitment to sustain her compassionate governance in serving the electorate under the Duterte administration. “Rest assured that the malasakit governance we have been implementing will continue to ensure that people who are less in life would enjoy more government malasakit under President Rodrigo Duterte through sufficient funding on education, health and other social services,” said Romualdez, Leyte’s outgoing first district representative and chairman of the House committee on accounts. Her group was one of the 51 party-list organizations proclaimed winners by the Commission on Elections on Wednesday night. Martin Romualdez, president of the Philippine Constitution Association and the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, recognized the great contribution of the party-list bloc in ensuring the swift passage of Duterte’s legislative agenda this 17th Congress, adding that the group would continue to be a powerful partner for reforms in the next Congress. “The party-list group comprises 20 percent of the House of Representatives. We will work for their proper representation in various committees and budget allocations among others,” Romualdez said. “These are the things we will thresh out,” Romualdez told reporters after attending the post-proclamation meeting of the PLC at the Marco Polo Hotel in Pasig City, where he and the other aspirants in the speakership race were given a chance to present their programs. Initially, Romualdez is being backed by at least 126 lawmakers who signed the manifesto of support for his speakership bid. Romualdez, the Independent Bloc Leader of the previous 16th Congress, said he hoped to get the support of the PLC.“The support of the Party-ist Coalition will be a big boost,” Romualdez said. “You have to remember that the party-list group represents many sectors and marginalized sectors, and they represent the sectors that are not left behind. That is why this group is important. I took time to come here.” Romualdez said he expected the party-list bloc in the incoming 18th Congress “to continue its crucial role of ensuring the swift passage of Malacañang’s priority measures.” “The party-list bloc is our partner for change and reforms to carry the speedy passage of President Duterte’s legislative agenda,” said Romualdez, one of the contenders in the speakership race. I-Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero was elected president of the Party-List Coalition and invited Romualdez and the others vying for the speakership in Thursday’s event. Romero said the group would decide later on the candidate for Speaker they will support. He said the bloc would also invite the others eyeing the top post in the House. READ: 2 party-lists gain 3 seats each, 49 others make cut

