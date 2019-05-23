Bikini-clad ‘angel’ in Palawan

posted May 23, 2019 at 01:20 am

“Charlie’s Angels” star Cameron Diaz was spotted holidaying in El Nido, Palawan and was even photographed mingling with the locals. The 46-year-old actress slipped into a white bikini top and wore a black baseball cap as seen in a photo shared on Twitter by CNN sportscaster Charles Tiu. “Cameron Diaz in our Vanilla Beach El Nido Property!” Tiu wrote in his caption. The photo has gone viral and elicited comments from social media users. Majority of the comments say that the woman photographed was just the Hollywood actress’ doppelgänger and the man she was seen with resembled Bradley Cooper.Diaz retired in 2018. Her last big screen project was the musical comedy “Annie,” which also starred Jamie Foxx. She’s famous for her roles in the films “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997), “There’s Something About Mary” (1998), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), “Bad Teacher” (2011), and “Sex Tape” (2014). She married musician Benji Madden at her home in Beverly Hills, California in January 2015 and announced her retirement from acting in March 2018.

