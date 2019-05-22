Youth party chief faces DOJ probe

READ: 5 youth groups petition Comelec to block Cardema’s bid

Malacañang on Tuesday asked the Justice department to probePresidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Palace had referred Cardema’s case to the department to determine the possible violations committed following his filing a certificate for substitution. “We referred the case of Cardema to the [department] because we have received reports that despite his filing a certificate of substitution, he presided over a meeting subsequent to that certification. So, we are referring the matter to the [department],” Panelo said. Meanwhile, the department said Tuesday it will investigate the circumstances surrounding the allegation that Cardema may have committed administrative and criminal liabilities when he still presided over a meeting of the NYC despite having filed for substitution to become the first nominee for the Duterte Youth party-list. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Panelo had requested his department to investigate Cardema to determine if charges could be filed against him. Panelo said he had received a text message from another unregistered number informing him that Cardema allegedly led a meeting under the NYC. “I received a text message. Unfortunately again, the sender is not in my directory,” Panelo told reporters. “You know, if he really presided, that will be recorded, that’s supposed to be recorded. All meetings of the Commission is recorded, it will reflect, it will be there on the record.” Panelo said the Justice department would investigate the allegations that Cardema only used his post and the Commission’s resources to promote the Duterte Youth party-list.He said being a supporter of the President does not allow anyone to violate the law. “As we have already said, no allies, no friends, no supporters. When they commit any wrong, it will not be tolerated by this government,” Panelo said. Theto substitute his wife, Ducielle, as the first nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list on the eve of the May 13 polls. Malacañang then considered the 33-year-old NYC chief resigned from his post. Panelo also ordered Cardema to vacate his office and “turn over all official papers, documents and properties in his possession to the Office of the President.”