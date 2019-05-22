‘Bikoy’ subpoenaed over estafa case in Sorsogon; arrest warrants out out

The Justice department has subpoenaed Peter Joemel Advincula, the self-confessed “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narco List” videos, over a new estafa complaint filed against him by an Albay-based businessman. The department sent the subpoena earlier this week to the last known address of Advincula in Sorsogon. Assistant State Prosecutor Herbert Calvin Abugan ordered Advincula to appear before the department and answer the complaint filed by Arven Valmores of Ardeur World Marketing over a beauty pageant organized by the respondent last year. The investigating fiscal set the hearings on May 28 and June 4 at 11 a.m. In his complaint filed on May 10, Valmores said Advincula did not attend the pageant held on Aug. 11, 2018, after using the corporate name and logo of Valmores’ business―without his consent―for promotion. Valmores said the respondent “became unreachable, thereby leaving all the members of the production staff unpaid.” The complainant said he had to shell out P304,422 to cover the expenses of the pageant as the production staff and pageant winners sought redress. Advincula surfaced on May 6 to claim that he was the Bikoy in the videos that accused several members of the presidential family of links to the illegal drug trade in the country.He held a press conference inside the office of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and sought legal assistance from the group, which later on rejected the request due to its political nature. The Philippine National Police has found that Advincula is wanted for cases of estafa and illegal recruitment. In Sept. 2007, Baguio RTC Judge Ruben Ayson issued an arrest warrant against Advincula for illegal recruitment. The same month, La Trinidad, Benguet RTC Judge Delilah Gonzales-Muñoz also issued a warrant of arrest against him for estafa. Advincula has admitted he had previously served time in prison for illegal recruitment and large- scale estafa. The PNP has already launched a manhunt operation against Advincula.