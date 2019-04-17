CHR weighs in on ‘whitening’ ads

The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday told advertising agencies of whitening products that those with darker skin must not be treated with low regard.

In a statement, CHR lawyer-spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said: “We recognize that these companies present an option to lighten one’s skin, but they may do so without perpetuating colorism, particularly discriminating against those with darker skin. Instead, we hope that they use their respective platforms to encourage greater acceptance of our diversity and oneness as part of one humanity,” she added. While advertisements are tools of the trade for businesses to sell, De Guia said these businesses, including advertising agencies, “must operate within the bounds of ethical guidelines to ensure that earning a profit does not come at the expense of other people’s rights, identities, and dignity.”“As such, the CHR reminds businesses, as a secondary duty bearer, of their moral obligation to ensure respect and protection of the rights of all, given their capacity to influence how others would enjoy their rights and their ability to shape people’s worldview,” she said.