Ex-DFA chief: Scarborough deal holds holdholdsa

Former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario insisted on the existence of an agreement between the Philippines and China, as brokered by the United States, on the simultaneous withdrawal of ships to resolve the impasse at Scarborough Shoal in 2012. Del Rosario lamented that while the Philippines agreed to the US proposal to withdraw the former’s only one ship from Scarborough Shoal, the Chinese side did not comply. “During the impasse at Scarborough Shoal with China in 2012, we were approached by the US, an honest broker for both China and the Philippines, to agree to a simultaneous withdrawal of ships from the shoal,” the former top diplomat said, noting that China had over 30 ships while the Philippines had a total of one ship, at that time. “We ultimately agreed to the US proposal. At the appointed time, we withdrew, whereas China—acting with duplicity—did not,” he said. “When confronted with the non-withdrawal of their ships, Beijing’s response was a denial of the existence of such an agreement,” Del Rosario added. Del Rosario also disputed the claim of Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo that the Duterte administration did not shelve the arbitral ruling that upheld the Philippine sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea, part of the disputed South China Sea.Del Rosario cited the Aug. 29, 2016 speech of President Rodrigo Duterte during the National Heroes’ Day where the Chief Executive declared: “I will not use the judgment [on the] arbitral [ruling] now. But I would one day sit in front of your representative or you and then I will lay bare my position. And I would say that ‘this paper, I cannot get out of the four corners of this document.’” He also cited the President’s statement made on Dec. 17, 2016 after his arrival from state visit to Cambodia and Singapore, and on March 19, 2017 where Duterte declared that “. . . I would like to tell you now that during my term, there will be a time where I have to confront you about this paper, the arbitral ruling. It will not go beyond the four corners of this document.” The former foreign affairs official also disparaged Panelo’s declaration that the Duterte administration never shelved the arbitral tribunal ruling and that it only remained unenforceable because no foreign force seemed persuaded to help us enforce it. “The aforementioned as expressed by the presidential spokesperson is absolutely mindless. It is mindless as our presidential spokesperson appears to be in surrender without lifting a finger to peacefully defend what is ours. On threat of war to the deep dismay of our people, by continuing to shelve the tribunal outcome, our government has persisted in allowing China to deprive our citizens of what is ours. We are still succumbing to threats of force including a threat of war,” Del Rosario lamented. “Is the presidential spokesperson credibly asserting our rightful position against China? If he is not doing this, what in heaven’s name is he doing?” the former top diplomat asked.