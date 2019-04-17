US trust rating very good, China neutral—SWS

posted April 17, 2019 at 01:45 am by Nathaniel Mariano April 17, 2019 at 01:45 am

United States maintained its “very good” net trust rating among Filipinos while China’s remained “neutral,” the latest Social Weather Stations’ survey revealed on Tuesday. SWS said the net trust rating stayed “very good” for the US at +60 in March 2019, which was similar to the previous +60 in December 2018. “The net trust in the US has been positive since SWS first surveyed it in December 1994, ranging from a moderate +18 in May 2005 to as high as an excellent +82 in December 2013. It has been at +60 and above in six out of seven surveys since June 2017,” the pollster said SWS also found “good” the net trust ratings for Japan and Australia at +34 and +33, respectively, with little increases from the previously recorded figures in December 2018. “The net trust rating stayed good for Japan at +34 in March 2019, similar to the +34 in December 2018,” SWS said. “SWS first surveyed public trust in Japan in December 1994 and found neutral net ratings from December 1994 to December 1996, ranging from -2 to +9. It rose to a moderate +17 in June 1997 and has since been at moderate to good, reaching as high as a very good +54 in Dece 2017.” The net trust rating also stayed good for Australia at +33 this March, a two-point increase from +31 four months ago. “The Net trust in Australia was a moderate +11 when SWS first surveyed it in April 1995,” the pollster said. Of the four countries tested for public trust, thewhile China’s remained “neutral,” the latest Social Weather Stations’ survey revealed on Tuesday. SWS said the, which was similar to the previous +60 in December 2018. “The net trust in the US has been positive since SWS first surveyed it in December 1994, ranging from a moderate +18 in May 2005 to as high as an excellent +82 in December 2013. It has been at +60 and above in six out of seven surveys since June 2017,” the pollster said SWS also found “good” the net trust ratings for Japan and Australia at +34 and +33, respectively, with little increases from the previously recorded figures in December 2018. “The net trust rating stayed good for Japan at +34 in March 2019, similar to the +34 in December 2018,” SWS said. “SWS first surveyed public trust in Japan in December 1994 and found neutral net ratings from December 1994 to December 1996, ranging from -2 to +9. It rose to a moderate +17 in June 1997 and has since been at moderate to good, reaching as high as a very good +54 in Dece 2017.” The net trust rating also stayed good for Australia at +33 this March, a two-point increase from +31 four months ago. “The Net trust in Australia was a moderate +11 when SWS first surveyed it in April 1995,” the pollster said.“It ranged from a neutral +3 to a moderate +25 from September 1995 to March 2008. It rose to a good +31 in September 2008, and has since been at +30 and above, except for the moderate +19 in September 2009.” SWS found a neutral -6 net trust rating for China as the tensions grow in the West Philippine Sea. The latest figure for the East Asian giant acquired a 1-point increase from the previous -7 recorded in December last year. “The net trust in China has been positive in only 9 out of 49 surveys since SWS first surveyed it in August 1994. It reached as high as a moderate +17 in June 2010 and as low as a bad -46 in September 2015,” SWS said. The survey was conducted from March 28 to 31, 2019, and it used face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults. It had sampling error margins of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. READ: Filipinos give US ‘very good’ trust rating—SWS

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.