Devotee wants to be crucified for 33rd time
In a telephone interview with the Philippine News Agency on Monday, four days before his “crucifixion,” Enaje said he was ready to be “crucified” for the 33rd time in a row to fulfill the vow he made more than three decades ago. He made the vow “as my expression of self-sacrifice, thanking our Lord Jesus Christ for saving my life when I fell to the ground unscathed from a three-story building in 1985. “I slipped from the bamboo where I had been standing, and while I was falling I uttered the words ‘Dios ko!’ [‘My God!’], and the next thing I knew I was on the ground, but fully conscious. “It was a miracle I survived the fall without a bone broken. In fact, when I was on the ground I did not stand up immediately thinking I broke my legs and body, but after a few moments I found out I was okay. “The near-fatal accident happened while I was painting signage on the building. I owe my life to Jesus, and that’s why every Good Friday I have to undergo the crucifixion ritual.” Enaje said it was only a year after the accident or in 1986 that it entered his mind that he wanted to be nailed to the cross as his self-sacrifice every Good Friday. “In fact, the first year of my being nailed to the cross, I did not tell my wife and children what I was about to do. They cried when they saw me all bloodied,” said Enaje, who is now 58. “I explained to them and after that they understood.” The site of the crucifixion is in Burol, a man-made elevated place in San Pedro Cutud village, some three kilometers from the city proper in San Fernando in Pampanga. Four nails and the crown of thorns made of steel will be used by a “centurion” during Enaje’s crucifixion, and thousands of pilgrims are expected to watch.