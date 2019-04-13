Fresh batch of corrupt government officials to get the boot

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he would terminate more corrupt government officials next week before his trip to China. Speaking at a PDP-Laban campaign rally in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, the President announced the looming termination of corrupt officials next week before attending the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this month. “Next week, when I fly back to report to work before I leave for China, I will fire more people,” Duterte said. Upon the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping last November, the President is set the visit China to participate in the said forum on April 24 to 27. This will mark the fourth time that the President will be in Beijing. In the same speech, the President also appealed to the public to be “assertive” in reporting corrupt activities in the government. “That corruption it’s because you guys are also not assertive. What crime would you do if you reveal [the corruption of] those fools? Some policemen would ask for anything, then tell them, ‘Why would I give you? I’m paying taxes then you would ask for money?’” he said. “If they insist, then tell them, ‘Mayor Duterte said, f*** y**, I will slap you. I will call him and tell the truth, you will be charged for this’,” he added. He then urged the public to directly inform him of corruption cases or call the government’s hotline 8888.The President said he only awaits the confirmation of the allegations of corruption against the perceived corrupt officials. “I vowed to lessen the corruption, but I will fire more next week. I am just waiting for [the] report,” he said. “I told them, ‘You give me your report and if I find it justifiable, you can stay. But if there is corruption, I’m sorry,” he added. Since 2016, the President has sacked several government officials amid serious allegations of graft and corruption. Some of the officials, however, have been reassigned to other positions. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte mentioned the possible termination of other government officials during their 36th Cabinet meeting last week. Panelo, however, did not give any details. This year, the latest official to leave the administration was former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Alexander Balutan. Malacañang initially said Balutan was sacked by the President, but Panelo later backtracked and said the government official resigned.