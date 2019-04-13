ALL SECTIONS
Saturday April 13, 2019

Rody makes jokes about Jim’s genitals

posted April 13, 2019 at 01:15 am by  Manila Standard
President Rodrigo Duterte isn’t finished talking about genitals—not his own, but that of one of his staunch critics, musician, and activist Jim Paredes.

On Thursday night in Bacolod City, Duterte slammed Paredes at a speech during a campaign rally, saying the APO Hiking Society singer, who often speaks out against his administration’s policies, has a small penis.

This came just a week after the President boasted in an event in Palawan that he has an impressively turgid penis, one that points all the way up.

Earlier this month, Paredes had admitted on his blog that a leaked video showing him apparently masturbating was real.

Referring to the video, Duterte said in Filipino: “That Jim Paredes said I’m immoral. [But] he showed his penis. Son of a b*tch, it was so small, like this.”

Using his fingers, the President indicated to the Bacolod crowd how small he considered Paredes’ member to be. Apart from mocking its size, the President also described it as “soft.”

“That’s the kind of critics I have. I could be very obscene when I speak, but I’ve never shown [my genitals],” Duterte said.

While he has never shown his penis in a video, the President joked: “I will let other people touch it as long as they’re beautiful. There’s no problem with that. But they can only touch it,” drawing laughter from the crowd.

Paredes has not reacted to Duterte’s comments as of presstime. While he said that his video was private and not meant for public consumption, the musician has apologized to his supporters and family.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , Jim Paredes , APO Hiking Society

