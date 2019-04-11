Fil-Belgian lass ‘Face of Tourism’

Filipino-Belgian Roxanne Baeyens was crowned Face of Tourism Philippines 2019 earning her the right to represent the country at the annual Miss Tourism Culture Universe to be held in Myanmar later this year.

The 22-year-old Cornerstone Entertainment artist edged out 14 other candidates in the tourism-driven pageant held on Sunday at the SMX Convention Center at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City. During the Q and A round, finalists were asked a common question: “Why should you be the next Face of Tourism Philippines 2019?” Baeyens, a tourism graduate at St. Louis University in Baguio City, said that she will encourage people to do small acts of goodness and be the answer to somebody else’s prayers. “The best way to find yourself is to lose in the service of others. If I were to gain the crown tonight, I will encourage others to be like me not only to help the environment, contribute to the economy of the Philippines but teach them even with the small act of goodness, it could lead to something big,” the 5-foot-5 aspiring model answered.Shortly after winning the crown, Baeyens took to Instagram to thank the pageant organizers, her relatives, and the people who supported her journey at the national pageant. Likewise, she extended her gratitude to the city she represented, the summer capital of the Philippines. “To the City of Baguio, thank you for the never-ending support! It is my pride and honor to represent our city,” she said in the caption punctuating it with the phrase, “Proud Cordilleran!!!’ According to the pageant’s website, the Face of Tourism Philippines is an annual beauty tilt which mission is to become a catalyst for change—bringing together young Filipino women and instilling in them a deeper love for country and a willingness to be actively involved in activities that will help promote their hometowns.