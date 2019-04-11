Fil-Belgian lass ‘Face of Tourism’
The 22-year-old Cornerstone Entertainment artist edged out 14 other candidates in the tourism-driven pageant held on Sunday at the SMX Convention Center at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City. During the Q and A round, finalists were asked a common question: “Why should you be the next Face of Tourism Philippines 2019?” Baeyens, a tourism graduate at St. Louis University in Baguio City, said that she will encourage people to do small acts of goodness and be the answer to somebody else’s prayers. “The best way to find yourself is to lose in the service of others. If I were to gain the crown tonight, I will encourage others to be like me not only to help the environment, contribute to the economy of the Philippines but teach them even with the small act of goodness, it could lead to something big,” the 5-foot-5 aspiring model answered.
