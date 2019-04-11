Rody confident ISIS won’t prosper in PH

President Rodrigo Duterte says he is confident the Islamic State “will never gain foothold” in the Philippines because of the military’s efforts to counter violent extremism. Duterte, in his Araw ng Kagitingan speech in Jolo, Sulu, on Tuesday night, praised the military’s accomplishments against the ISIS-inspired Abu Sayyaf bandits. He made his statement even as the rescued Malaysian fisherman held captive by the Abu Sayyaf died while being treated in a hospital in Zamboanga City, an official said. Col. Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command information officer, said Jari Abdullah, 34, died at 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday. He said Abdullah’s death, caused by the gunshot wounds inflicted by his captors during a rescue operation, was witnessed by his family and officials of the Malaysian embassy and the International Monitoring Team. He said Abdullah’s family executed a waiver consenting to the removal of his life support. Duterte said the commemoration of the fall of Bataan was a fitting occasion to also honor the troops for their relentless effort to fight the lawless elements that threaten the nation. “I am especially pleased with our military’s recent accomplishments against the Abu Sayyaf Group. Your efforts have brought us even closer to our ultimate objective of totally crushing violent extremism at its roots,” Duterte said. “With this, I can confidently declare that ISIS will never gain foothold anywhere in the Philippines.” Duterte said the ISIS was a cause for concern, but the military would continue to curb the movement of terrorists.“There is the ISIS that we have to worry about here in this part of Sulu, up and down Basilan. We’ll just have to fight and fight,” Duterte said. He also renewed his commitment to modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines and give priority to its needs. “Let me assure you, the government continues to prioritize your welfare and that of your families,” Duterte said. But Duterte also taunted the communist rebels, saying he was not afraid of them even if the peace negotiations were over. “They have shown me that they do not want to talk. In that case, we’re done talking. Now, if you want, let’s just fight it out. I am not ready to talk to any communist guy,” Duterte said. In 2017 Duterte terminated the peace talks with the communist rebels due to their continuing attacks on government troops and civilians. Last month, Malacañang also confirmed the termination of the appointments of government peace negotiators with communist rebels “in view of the termination of the peace negotiations.” Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed the termination letters “by order of the President” on March 18. The Communist Party of the Philippines is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.