Wednesday April 10, 2019

‘Spare the pets from poll stunts’

posted April 10, 2019 at 01:20 am by  Manila Standard
The spokesman of the Commission on Elections on Tuesday admonished candidates to spare animals from their campaign stunts after a photo of a dog with a sticker plastered on its body went viral online.

“Seriously. Isn’t it enough that politicking has already trashed the country you claim to love, you’ve got to harass dogs, too?” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in a Twitter post.

“Leave. Dogs. Alone,” he added.

The poll body has been actively cracking down on illegal campaign posters as it vowed to take legal action against stubborn candidates who mount oversized tarpaulins or place the same in restricted areas.

Jimenez has taken to social media to document and encourage voters to take photos of illegal campaign materials.

