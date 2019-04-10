2 Sayyaf men killed in Sulu; 3 soldiers hurt

Zamboanga City―Two Abu Sayyaf bandits, including a suspect in the Jan. 27 Sulu church bombing, were killed while three soldiers were wounded in a firefight in Sulu, military officials said Tuesday. Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo Jr., Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the firefight broke out in Bangkal village in Patikul around 3:45 p.m. on Monday. Pabayo said troops from the Army’s 41st Infantry Battalion were on combat operation when they clashed with some 40 Abu Sayyaf bandits under Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Almujer Yada. He said the firefight, “supported by indirect fires and close-air support,” lasted for 40 minutes and resulted in the death of bandits Barak Ingog and Nasser Sawadjaan. Pabayo said Ingog was involved in the explosion at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral in Jolo that killed 18 people and injured 80 others. Sawadjaan was the nephew of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.Pabayo said the troops found an M-16 armalite rifle and personal belongings from Ingog. “Three of our troops were also slightly hurt due to shrapnel wounds, but they are now fine,” he said. “We also received information from residents in the area, who are also monitoring and reporting the whereabouts of the bandits in order to rid their presence in the community, that they overheard that another high-value ASG sub-leader is missing and probably dead, which is subject to the clearing and pursuit operations of our troops right now.” Lt. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, Western Mindanao Command chief, said he was impressed with the initiatives of the Joint Task Force Sulu troopers. “Their focus and dedication showcase the commitment, not only to end the menace brought by the ASG in Sulu that hampers peace but also of performing the soldiers’ mandate to protect the safety of the people in the locality,” Dela Vega said.