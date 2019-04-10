PDEA chief, Senate bet deny drug ties

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director-General Aaron Aquino on Tuesday denied any links to former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang
and slammed dismissed police colonel Eduardo Acierto for accusing him as a protector of Yang.
“I am not Michael Yang’s protector,” Aquino said.
He made his statement even as former special assistant to the President Christopher Go, who is running for senator in the midterm elections, on Tuesday denied his involvement in the illegal drug trade operations based on “Episode 3 of Bikoy Expose―The Real Narco-list.”
According to the GMA News TV’s News to Go report, Go denied being a member of a drug syndicate. He lifted his shirt to show his back while speaking before officials of San Pedro, Laguna, to prove he did not have a tattoo with a supposed code.
The expose said Go also had a dragon tattoo on the back of his body with the serial code COATLIBRA, which is also his code name in the “TARA” (bribery).
As a result, Go was also challenged to show the back of his body, the same challenge earlier hurled against resigned Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.
Earlier, Acierto released a matrix showing the alleged links of Yang and Chinese businessman Allan Lim to the drug trade.
He said he sent the information to the Philippine National Police, PDEA and even to President Rodrigo Duterte, but they just ignored him.
In a video, he accused the PDEA chief, Go and ex-PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa as Yang’s protectors.
“Acierto’s claim that I am a protector of Michael Yang is a blatant lie. His accusation is completely baseless,” Aquino said.
“How can he say I am a protector when I forwarded Acierto’s intelligence report to Malacañang? I initiated investigations on Michael Yang’s activities from day one when I was told about it. In fact, until now my regional directors are still gathering data about him,” Aquino said.
He said he would welcome any investigation into Acierto’s claim to clear his name of any drug involvement.
“I am clean. My conscience is clean. I can appear in any avenue to clear my name on this matter. I am also open to any investigation from other law enforcement agencies and investigating bodies,” Aquino said.
Acierto went into hiding after being charged for his involvement in the smuggling of voluminous amounts of shabu discovered inside magnetic lifters. With Macon Ramos-Araneta