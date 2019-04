SC joins fight vs. narco-judges

YOUR HONORS PLEASE. The Supreme Court, which takes seriously allegations that 13 judges are involved in the illegal drug trade, has appointed one of its own, Senior Justice Diosdado Peralta—but the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency says it will not release the names of the judges until the allegations against them have been validated.

