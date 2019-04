40 more cocaine bricks fished out of Surigao—PNP

BRUTISH BRICKWORK. Tape-wrapped bricks, similar to cocaine cubes found in two Surigao provinces and other areas, are floating near the shoreline in Burgos, Surigao del Norte Sunday, have been turned over to the police crime lab and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for testing.

READ: PNP, PDEA clash over cocaine find

READ: ‘International syndicates behind cocaine blocks found in PH’​

READ: 34 more cocaine bricks found in Surigao del Sur​