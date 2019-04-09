Revisions eyed in ‘double plates’

READ: Rody suspends

The Palace said a new law mandating the use of larger license plates on motorcycles can be amended to address the concerns of motorists who feel the penalties are too high or that the plates represent a danger during an accident. In a Palace briefing, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said these concerns could also be addressed through the law’s implementing rules and regulations. Earlier, President, believing that some of its provisions were “bad and dangerous” for motorists. Panelo, however, said the President might have been “misled” into believing that regular plates with sharp corners would be used, instead of decals and stickers, as proposed by the law’s author, Senator Richard Gordon. While the law does not mention decals, Panelo said the IRR could specify their use. The Congress can also amend the provision imposing high fines for violations and reduce the penalties, Panelo said. The Palace then said it would seek the recommendations of Gordon and the Land Transportation Office on the matter. Duterte signed into law the measure on March 8 to secure the country from motorcycle-related crimes. Under the new law, the LTO will issue bigger, readable, and color-coded license plates to every motorcycle in the country “for quick and easy identification.” These readable number plates must then be displayed in both the front and back sides of the motorcycle and should be made of suitable and durable material as determined by the LTO. However,arguing that the additional specifications would only pose a big risk for the riders, passengers, and pedestrians. They also criticized the violation fees as excessive.The law requires the registration of motorcycles within five days of purchase. Failure to do so would result in imprisonment or a fine of not less than P25,000. Meanwhile, driving without a number plate can lead to a fine ranging from P50,000 to P100,000, or imprisonment. Over the weekend, the President said he would “try to convince” the LTO and talk with Gordon to address concerns about the new law. Following the President’s remarks, Gordon appealed to the public to reconsider the law, arguing that “license plates” could take the form of stickers and decals. LTO chief Edgar Galvante, however, said in a radio interview the prescribed fines can only be changed by Congress.