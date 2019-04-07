CHR to Rody: Protect, not curb, rights

With Macon Ramos-Araneta The Commission on Human Rights on Saturday said it is the government’s duty “to protect rights and liberties” and “not curtail them.” This, as CHR spokesman and lawyer Jacqueline Ann de Guia called on President Rodrigo Duterte to promote the rights and liberties enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution. READ: Abolish CHR only a joke—Duterte “Open and free discourse is a crucial facet of a democracy. It is a right guaranteed by the Constitution and guided by different laws,” De Guia said in a statement. “In this case, criticisms, especially if warranted and is (sic) viewed for public interest, should not be used as a justification to curtail other rights, lest we spiral into a dictatorship,” she added. “The task before all freedom-loving Filipinos is vigilance against possible oppressions and abuse of power,” De Guia said. President Duterte drew flak Friday for suggesting he would declare a revolutionary government and throw his critics in jail if they push him to the wall. However, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Friday her father could not suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus as he planned to do. Speaking before the 31st annual convention of the Prosecutors League of the Philippines in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Thursday, the President was visibly irked by the advice of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon that the administration should tread carefully or risk being sued, after Duterte had ordered a review of all government contracts.“F*** you, how dare you say that to me, Mr. Drilon?” the President said. “I have enough problems with criminality, drugs, rebellion and all but if you pushed me to the wall, I will declare the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and I will arrest all of you. You are with the rebels, the criminals and the drug addicts. Then, you burden me? I will declare a revolutionary war until the end of my term,” Duterte said. Meanwhile, Senator Juan Edgardo Angara believes as mere loose talk President Duterte‘s threat to arrest critics and declare a revolutionary government. “I don’t think he will do it. He is just exasperated with the way things have turned out [in] some areas,” said Angara, who is seeking reelection in the midterm election. “He is also a man of the law so I suspect he is thinking aloud, more than anything,” added Angara. Senator JV Ejercito branded “unnecessary” Duterte’s plan for a revolutionary government due to his overwhelming mandate. “The government is functioning. We should not take it seriously. He is emphasizing a point,” Ejercito said. Senator Cynthia Villar also said the words of the President on this matter should not be taken seriously.

