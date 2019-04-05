Poor diet can lead to death
The United Nations estimates that nearly a billion people” worldwide are malnourished, while nearly two billion are “overnourished. But the latest study on global diet trends, published in The Lancet, showed that in nearly every one of the 195 countries surveyed, people were also eating too much of the wrong types of food—and consuming worryingly low levels of healthier produce. For example, the world on average consumes more than 10 times the recommended amount of sugar-sweetened beverages, and 86 percent more sodium per person than is considered safe. The study, which examined consumption and disease trends between 1990-2017, also cautioned that too many people were eating far too few whole grains, fruits, nuts and seeds to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Of the 11 million deaths attributed to poor diet, by far the largest killer was cardiovascular disease, which is often caused or worsened by obesity. “This study affirms what many have thought for several years—that poor diet is responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor in the world,” said study author Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. “Our assessment suggests the leading dietary risk factors are high intake of sodium, or low intake of health foods.” The report highlighted large variation in diet-related deaths between nations, with the highest-risk country Uzbekistan having ten times the food-based mortality rate of the lowest-risk, Israel.