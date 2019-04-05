Mayor Sara barred from sorties

READ: Kill-Duterte plot exposed​

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday said she was barred by the Presidential Security Group from attending a campaign rally in Tangub City, Misamis Occidental, amid reports of an. The mayor, the campaign manager of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago coalition, said the security group did not say why she could not proceed, noting that the order came from “the highest officer of the PSG.” On Tuesday, the President spoke during a campaign rally behind bullet-proof glass, also upon the insistence of the PSG. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said whether theare real or imagined, the government takes them seriously. “There have always been threats against national leaders... It is public knowledge that the Chief Executive has made many powerful enemies for spearheading this reform agenda in the two-and-a-half years of his presidency,” Panelo said. “There is also no denying that the President is a man of the masses and has made himself accessible to the public, and will do so at every opportunity,” he added. While Duterte “could not care less” about the threats against his life, the Chief Executive is still bound by mandatory security protocols, Panelo said. “Whether he likes it or not, these protocols are mandatorily attached to the position he holds. It is the duty of the PSG to provide the highest level of security protocols, which includes putting up a bullet-proof glass panel if it deems necessary at a given situation, to keep the man holding the most powerful position in the country safe,” he added. “[Also,] whether the threats are real or imagined, we take them seriously and the Palace commends the PSG for doing a good job,” Panelo said.Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra, deputy commander of PSG, earlier said the bullet-proof glass was needed as the venue during the President’s recent engagement was held in an open area. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the use of bullet-proof glass is a normal precaution, especially in open areas. “Is there a threat to the life of the President? We always assume the existence of threat to the President. Assuming otherwise would be foolhardy, reckless, and irresponsible,” Lorenzana said. The Philippine National Police, meanwhile, said it has yet to receive any validated information on threats to the life of the President. PNP spokesman Col. Bernard Banac said the threats against the safety and security of the President come with the job, especially now that he is fighting drug syndicates, communist terrorists and criminals. “It is the role of the Presidential Security Group [PSG] to always ensure that security and safety measures are set in place, including the bullet-proof glass casing in situations where they are needed most,” he said.