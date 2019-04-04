Pedicab driver, 64, pedals way to college

Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur—Age doesn’t matter when it comes to learning.

Generito Yosores, 64, single, a native of nearby Molave town, this province and a pedicab driver graduated Tuesday with a degree in Bachelor of Secondary Education (BSED) Major in English at the Western Mindanao State University-External Studies Unit (WMSU-ESU) - Molave Campus. The graduation ceremony was held in this city with the combined 1,398 graduates from WMSU-ESU Pagadian, Molave, and Aurora campuses. Poverty and age were never a hindrance to achieve his goal in finishing his dreamed college degree, Yosores said. Yosores told the Philippine News Agency that he first enrolled with an agricultural course but later decided to become a teacher and took up BSED Major in English. He dreamed of becoming a professional despite hardships in life, driving his pedicab during daytime and using all his energy to earn a living while attending night classes.The audience went on a standing ovation when he received his diploma on stage. Feeling elated, Yosores proudly said he completed the degree in four straight years, studying late at night especially during examinations to make sure he passed all the tests given by his professors. After graduation, Yosores wanted to take the next step: Look for a job and a family to complete his dream. He also urged the youth to finish their studies which would lead them to a better future. As Yosores became viral on social media, netizens were inspired by his determination to finish his degree despite his age.