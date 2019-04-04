Pedicab driver, 64, pedals way to college
Generito Yosores, 64, single, a native of nearby Molave town, this province and a pedicab driver graduated Tuesday with a degree in Bachelor of Secondary Education (BSED) Major in English at the Western Mindanao State University-External Studies Unit (WMSU-ESU) - Molave Campus. The graduation ceremony was held in this city with the combined 1,398 graduates from WMSU-ESU Pagadian, Molave, and Aurora campuses. Poverty and age were never a hindrance to achieve his goal in finishing his dreamed college degree, Yosores said. Yosores told the Philippine News Agency that he first enrolled with an agricultural course but later decided to become a teacher and took up BSED Major in English. He dreamed of becoming a professional despite hardships in life, driving his pedicab during daytime and using all his energy to earn a living while attending night classes.
