Jim Paredes owns up to ’masturbation’

Jaime Ramon “Jim” Paredes, a staunch critic of the Duterte administration, admitted on his blog Tuesday that a leaked video showing the musician and activist apparently masturbating was real.

The APO Hiking Society singer initially denied it by saying a terse “fake” on his Twitter account, but as the video went viral Paredes said in a blog post dated April 1 that it was supposed to be private and not meant for public consumption. “I do not know how it became public. I can only surmise that in this ugly season of toxic politics, muckrakers determined to neutralize my influence by violating my privacy and digging up dirt on me are at work,” the 68-year-old said, without saying how the video leaked. He was roasted on social media by President Rodrigo Duterte’s supporters, who had previously labeled him as “dilawan” (yellow) for his backing of the previous Aquino administration. Paredes decided to break his silence because he “has chosen to be truthful” and believes that it will “set him free.” “After mulling and praying over it, I decided to come clean. There are already too many lies and liars in this world. I do not wish to be a part of that cabal,” said Paredes.Saying he had never tried to project himself as perfect, Paredes apologized for the video that went viral, admitting he is “a flawed person,” and said sorry to people who have held him in high esteem. “Of all the sins in this world, I believe sex is the most human of all. I am not saying this to excuse what, I regret, was broadcast on social media,” he said. “I made a mistake, I was irresponsible. And I am truly sorry,” the producer, educator, writer, and photographer said. “Most especially, I stand in bottomless sorrow and contrition before my family who are reeling from the hurt and aggravation, and the embarrassment and shame, that should only be mine. I pray that they be spared any more wicked trolling by those who would revel in their pain,” Paredes said.