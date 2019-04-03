ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday April 3, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Lennon son meets John Lemon in PH

posted April 03, 2019 at 01:25 am by  Manila Standard
The son of Beatles great John Lennon is in Manila to help the Department of Tourism promote the country, but a local lemonade stand on Tuesday reminded him how truly famous his father was—while showing off typical Filipino ingenuity with business names.

Lennon son meets John Lemon in PH

Julian Lennon snapped a selfie for his Instagram of the juice store “Johnn Lemon” while touring a local mall in between visiting local hangouts and historical spots for the DOT, which invited him to help the agency’s sustainability campaign.

“Hmm,” wrote Julian on Instagram to caption the picture, which drew reactions from thousands of Filipino netizens and even his own family—including half-brother Sean Lennon.

“So that’s where we’re from!” Sean Lennon—John’s son with second wife Yoko Ono—told his brother on the social media platform.’

Julian, Lennon’s son with his first wife Cynthia, responded: “I’ve been meaning to tell you, just hasn’t been the right time.”

The photographer and film producer did not stop there, buying a drink at Johnn Lemon and taking a photo of it, with an emoji of a face with a hand covering its mouth as the only caption.

“Surely they would give you a discount!” one Instagram user said.

Julian, whom the DOT tapped to help promote Manila and Boracay, is also the founder of The White Feather Foundation, which deals with environmental and humanitarian issues in different parts of the world.

Topics: Beatles , John Lennon , Department of Tourism , Julian Lennon , Johnn Lemon

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard