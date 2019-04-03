Lennon son meets John Lemon in PH
Julian Lennon snapped a selfie for his Instagram of the juice store “Johnn Lemon” while touring a local mall in between visiting local hangouts and historical spots for the DOT, which invited him to help the agency’s sustainability campaign. “Hmm,” wrote Julian on Instagram to caption the picture, which drew reactions from thousands of Filipino netizens and even his own family—including half-brother Sean Lennon. “So that’s where we’re from!” Sean Lennon—John’s son with second wife Yoko Ono—told his brother on the social media platform.’ Julian, Lennon’s son with his first wife Cynthia, responded: “I’ve been meaning to tell you, just hasn’t been the right time.”