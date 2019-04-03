Lennon son meets John Lemon in PH

The son of Beatles great John Lennon is in Manila to help the Department of Tourism promote the country, but a local lemonade stand on Tuesday reminded him how truly famous his father was—while showing off typical Filipino ingenuity with business names.

Julian Lennon snapped a selfie for his Instagram of the juice store “Johnn Lemon” while touring a local mall in between visiting local hangouts and historical spots for the DOT, which invited him to help the agency’s sustainability campaign. “Hmm,” wrote Julian on Instagram to caption the picture, which drew reactions from thousands of Filipino netizens and even his own family—including half-brother Sean Lennon. “So that’s where we’re from!” Sean Lennon—John’s son with second wife Yoko Ono—told his brother on the social media platform.’ Julian, Lennon’s son with his first wife Cynthia, responded: “I’ve been meaning to tell you, just hasn’t been the right time.”The photographer and film producer did not stop there, buying a drink at Johnn Lemon and taking a photo of it, with an emoji of a face with a hand covering its mouth as the only caption. “Surely they would give you a discount!” one Instagram user said. Julian, whom the DOT tapped to help promote Manila and Boracay, is also the founder of The White Feather Foundation, which deals with environmental and humanitarian issues in different parts of the world.