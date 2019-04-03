ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday April 3, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Budget cuts spark Andaya-Sotto word war

posted April 03, 2019 at 01:15 am by  Maricel Cruz
The head of the House of Representatives’ appropriations committee on Tuesday challenged Senate President Vicente Sotto III to name the senators behind the budget cuts and identify the projects where they had realigned funds in the 2019 General Appropriations Bill.

Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. made the statement after Sotto called him “delusional” for accusing the Senate of “sabotaging” the programs of the Duterte administration in light of what Andaya had described as “drastic” budget cuts.

“Delusional. Obfuscate. The Senate President has resorted to name-calling and language engineering in a bid to divert public attention from the drastic budget cuts imposed by the Senate on the President’s major infrastructure projects and social programs,” Andaya said in a statement.

“But the Senate President need not consult the dictionary in search of more pompous words. All he has to do is explain to the public why the Senate slashed the budget not only of the Build, Build, Build projects but also of the pension for uniformed personnel and the retirement benefits of government employees. Now is also the time for him to reveal the names of all senators who made budget cuts and show the items where these were realigned.”

Andaya earlier slammed the Senate’s “unilateral” decision to cut about P83.7 billion for priority projects, including those under the “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure plan.

Instead of resorting to name-calling, Andaya said, the Senate must exercise transparency by identifying the senators who would wish to hamper the Duterte administration’s infrastructure and other socio-economic projects.

“In the spirit of transparency we are furnishing the public with photocopies of original documents showing the extent of the budget cuts imposed by the Senate on the 2019 General Appropriations Bill,” Andaya said.

Topics: House of Representatives , Vicente Sotto III , 2019 General Appropriations Bill , Rolando Andaya Jr.

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard