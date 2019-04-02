Colored vulvas as feminist art
Easily identifiable with her bright red lipstick and necklace of silver ovaries, the 36-year-old Berliner has made a name for herself with elaborate works with a sense of fun, but which address serious topics of gender inequality and social justice. In De Wahls’ workshop in her home in Brixton, in the south of her adopted city of London, visitors are greeted by portraits of women. Further inside, floral works jostle for attention with embroideries of a menstrual cup or bloodied tampon, while everywhere are the tools of her trade—embroidery hoops and patterns, thread and recycled fabric. There is jewellery and embroidery in her trademark symbol, ovaries, which take on various incarnations depending on how the mood takes her—transformed as a cactus, as a rainbow in the sky, or a defiantly raised middle finger. “Pick your vulva,” a smiling De Wahls tells her guests, as she offers different models to work from. Her students today are from all over the world, and they marvel at the diversity of female genitalia, comparing their views of nudity that reflect their own backgrounds. De Wahls is delighted at the free-flowing discussion, which also takes in the forthcoming opening in London of the “Vagina Museum”, the first of its kind. “I think it is very helpful to have this conversation, making people comfortable with saying vagina, vulva, clitoris and all that kind of stuff,” she told AFP. “Some people still have primary school reactions about it.” The students already have an idea of what they will do with their embroideries.