ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday April 2, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Tokyo chef’s burger fit for an emperor

posted April 02, 2019 at 01:25 am by  AFP
Tokyo—A Tokyo restaurant is honoring the crowning of the new Japanese emperor next month with a football-sized wagyu beef hamburger served between gold-dusted buns—at an eye-watering cost of $900 (about P47,000).

Tokyo chef’s burger fit for an emperor

The juicy three-kilogram (six-pound) whopper, painstakingly prepared by chefs at the swanky Oak Door steakhouse in Tokyo’s Roppongi district went on sale Monday.

It measures 25 centimeters (10 inches) in diameter and is topped with foie gras, slices of Japanese beef and freshly shaved black truffles.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate the new emperor and a new era for Japan,” head chef Patrick Shimada told AFP at a private unveiling.

“It also gets me more in touch with my Japanese roots,” added Shimada, a fourth generation Japanese American who concocted the jumbo dish.

“Doing this through an American-style burger using Japanese ingredients -- it’s kind of like myself in a bun.”

The Golden Giant Burger, which commemorates the coronation of Crown Prince Naruhito on May 1 and marks the ushering in of Japan’s new Reiwa Era, will stay on the menu until the end of June—although it costs a king’s ransom.

The super-sized feast, which is sprinkled with gold flakes, will set hungry diners back a meaty 100,000 yen ($903)—but comes with a bottle of wine to help soften the blow.

Japan’s current Emperor Akihito will abdicate at the end of April, becoming the first living monarch to step down in 200 years, relinquishing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son. 

Japan revealed the name of its new imperial epoch on Monday after 31 years of the Heisei Era.

As chefs get busy grilling their giant burgers, in medieval times cooking meat—particularly beef—would have landed them in hot water.

A 1,200-year ban on the consumption of meat in Japan—first decreed in the seventh century on a seasonal basis —saw people severely punished for defying the law and was only ended by Emperor Meiji in 1872.

Modern Japan, famous for its sushi and rich array of seafood dishes, has whole-heartedly embraced American burger culture since the end of World War II.

“There are so many burger places in Japan these days,” said Shimada. “Walk down the street and you can get a burger almost anywhere. Things catch on—and when they catch on in Japan, they kind of blow up.”  

Topics: Oak Door steakhouse , Patrick Shimada , Golden Giant Burger , Crown Prince Naruhito , Emperor Akihito

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard