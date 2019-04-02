Two brothers arrested in Cagayan for alleged ties to ISIS terror group

ACHROMATIC FLAG. An ISIS flag, assorted firearms, ammo, and parts for improvised explosive devices are recovered Monday by police from two suspected members of the Daesh-inspired group in Baggao, Cagayan. The extremist group ISIS has risen to international attention by establishing its so-called Islamic state across swathes of Iraq and Syria, it has proven itself as a powerful propaganda machine capable of attracting recruits from across the world and inspiring bloody terror attacks.

The Islamic State attempting to propagate terrorism outside Mindanao fell short after two of its operatives were arrested in Cagayan by joint police and military personnel last week.A belated police report identified the two as brothers Greg and Altero Cariaga, leader and member, respectively, of the Daesh-linked Syuful Khilafa Fi Luzon or Northern Jihadist Group. The two were arrested in their supposed safe house in Dabbac Grande village, Baggao town, in Cagayan around 5:15 a.m. on March 28. They were arrested on the basis of four search warrants issued by a judge in Baggao town. The authorities confiscated two ISIS flags, a 9mm pistol, an improvised explosive device, seven 9mm bullets, six cal. 38 revolver bullets and a backpack from Greg Cariaga, while Altero Cariaga yielded an M202 cal .38 revolver with four live bullets, an improvised explosive device and a belt bag with eight bullets for a .45 pistol. The police in Cagayan said the Daesh-linked group was established in Baggao town in 2016. The Cariaga brothers were the subject of intelligence operations under Coplan “Al Ikwah.”Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde said the arrest of the ISIS operatives in Cagayan was the first outside Mindanao as he allayed fears of its security implications. They probably wanted to gain support for the ISIS,” Albayalde said. Previously, the Rajah Solaiman Movement linked to the terrorist Al Qaeda that tried to establish a terror cell in Pangasinan was busted by police and military operatives. Albayalde said the Daesh group that the Cariaga brothers had been establishing in Baggao town had so far not committed any atrocities in the area. But he said both the police and the military were monitoring the potential movements of ISIS elements in the province.