Rody starts budget scrutiny amid House-Senate row

President Rodrigo Duterte is still “doing his homework” and scrutinizing the 2019 national budget, the Palace said on Monday, expressing optimism that he will sign the P3.757-trillion spending bill within the week.
In a Palace press briefing, Panelo said the President has started going over the 2019 national budget amid alleged last-minute amendments and budget irregularities.
Last week, the Senate submitted an enrolled copy of the proposed national budget to the Office of the President.
Senate President Vicente Sotto III, however, attached a letter explaining his “strong reservations” over the itemized P75 billion worth of public works projects introduced by the House and urged the President to veto its “unconstitutional” provisions.
Meanwhile, House committee on appropriations chairman Rolando Andaya Jr. said the Senate “sabotaged” the Duterte administration when it unilaterally decided to cut at least P83.7 billion from the government’s massive infrastructure program and other priority programs.
“It is the Senate that may find itself liable to the accusation of sabotage when it decided, unilaterally, to cut down the allocation for the President’s Build, Build, Build Program and other priority projects,” Andaya said in a statement.
“We wish to put on record that the House of Representatives never made a move to reduce the 2019 budget for infrastructure projects as appropriated in the National Expenditure Program. In fact, the House introduced amendments increasing the budget for infrastructure projects without breaching the total amount pegged by the National Expenditure Program,” Andaya said in a statement.
“This would allow the Executive Department to spur economic growth through increased public expenditure. We made sure, however, that such amendments will pass the test not only of constitutionality and legality but also of transparency and accountability,” he added.
Panelo said the House of Representatives and the Senate should resolve their “internal problems.”
“That is an internal problem with respect to the two houses. They should resolve that. They are accusing each other [of] certain irregularities or acts in conflict with the Constitution. They should resolve that,” Panelo said.
“The President, I’m sure, will be factoring in all the statements made by both houses in going over the budget and then decide for himself,” he added.
Asked if the Palace expects the signing of the ratified 2019 general appropriations bill within the week, Panelo said: “I really don’t know. Hopefully. The President wants to have a new budget so I’m sure he’s already doing his homework on that.”
With the spending bill on the President’s desk, the Palace said the public can be assured that Duterte will “go over the enrolled bill, scrutinize it and sign it should the same be in accordance with our Constitution and the laws.”
Currently, the government is operating under a reenacted budget after lawmakers failed to approve the P3.7-trillion expenditure plan before their Christmas break due to supposed insertions.
Andaya on Monday said the House respects the President’s veto power and believes he will use this power for the benefit of the people.
