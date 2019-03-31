'Investor confidence' elates Palace

posted March 31, 2019 at 12:30 am by Vito Barcelo March 31, 2019 at 12:30 am

With PNA Malacañang on Saturday said the latest results of the first quarter 2019 Business Expectations Survey indicated strong business and investor confidence in the country’s economy. READ: PH briefing seeks Chinese investors The Palace also welcomed the latest survey that showed business outlook rising to 35.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019 from 27.2 percent during the last quarter of 2018. “We consider this jump of business optimism as a good indicator of strong business and investor confidence to the decisive leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte and his competent economic team, which resulted in the easing of inflation and higher government infrastructure spending, two of the primary reasons mentioned by respondents for their upbeat outlook,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. He said that Duterte was prioritizing to improve the country’s economy that would have a positive effect on the lives of all Filipinos. “Foremost in the mind of the President is to strengthen the economy that will redound to the Filipino people—to provide a comfortable life for all,” Panelo said. “The Chief Executive is a man of action and his recent stern resolve to address the challenges that plagued the nation showed that his utmost priority is our people. His leadership style is reflected on his swift action, which is for effecting real and lasting change,” he added. Based on the report released by the BSP, investor and consumer sentiment were greatly boosted as the year opened, riding expectations of more business and job opportunities.Business confidence also recovered in the first three months of 2019, ending the four-consecutive-quarter decline. According to the BSP, a major contributor to the improvement of the said figure is the surge of business activities ahead of the 2019 midterm polls. The BSP said the latest figure was the highest level since the second quarter of 2018. More households also grew positive about their finances during the quarter, as reflected in the Consumer Expectations Survey, with consumer confidence index rising to 0.5 percent from -22.5 percent. The BES was conducted from Jan. 22 to March 19 among 1,496 firms, while the CES covered 5,396 households on Feb. 5 to 16. Bigger government infrastructure spending also contributed to the rosier outlook. Other factors were perceived enhancements in business strategies, as well as expansion plans and new product lines.

