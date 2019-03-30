Beached phone mystery solved
Locals had long suspected a lost shipping container was to blame for the novelty landline phones, modelled on the prickly feline cartoon character, that have plagued the northern Finistere beaches for decades. “Our association has existed for 18 years and in that time we have found pieces of Garfield telephones almost each time we clean,” said Claire Simonin, the head of local beach cleaning group Ar Viltansou in Brittany. But it wasn’t until a local resident revealed that he had discovered the container after a storm in the 1980s that they were finally able to locate it—wedged in a partially submerged cave only accessible at low tide. The dry-witted Garfield first dreamed up by illustrator Jim Davis in the late 1970s, has since spawned a television show, a film series starring Bill Murray as the voice of the titular cat, and a merchandising empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually. “He told us where it was... it was very, very dangerous,” Simonin told AFP after an expedition to track it down.
