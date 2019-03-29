Video vs. texting goes viral

The Transportation department wants people to know that they should not be texting while driving, so it tapped the Filipinos’ affinity for melodramas to send the message. The department posted a now-viral Facebook video on Tuesday titled “Here Comes the Bride,” a road safety reminder that does not end happily. The video starts off with the bride riding a bridal car on the way to the church where she is getting married. She texts her husband-to-be that she’s nervous. The video then cuts to two women―one driving and the other riding shotgun―aboard a Ford Ranger truck blasting loud music, dancing, goofing around and eating chips while driving.The video takes a tragic turn when the woman driving the pickup starts to text someone that they’re on the way. The driver looks at the road again and saw the bridal car, but by then it was too late to stop. It ends with a shot of the bride covered in blood and bits of glass from the bridal car’s shattered window. It’s really dramatic, but perhaps this is probably what Filipinos need to see to drive the point home. The Facebook post had over 150,000 views, 2,100 reactions, and 2,600 shares as of this article’s posting. Netizens shared their thoughts about the ad.