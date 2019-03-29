Duterte’s wish: PH progress, prosperity

self passing rate; no birthday bash President Rodrigo Duterte turned 74 on Thursday and wished progress and prosperity for the Philippines. “My wish is that we will continue to progress and prosper. I wish you all happiness,” Duterte said as he blew the candle on his cake during a small gathering with the Presidential Security Group and some aides in Davao. His eldest son Paolo advised him to take a break and even promised to handle his critics so he would not have to mind them for a day. In a Facebook post Thursday, former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte greeted his “Pa” and thanked him for spending time with the family despite his busy schedule. “Happy Birthday Pa! No matter how busy your work is, you sometimes have no sleep, you still find time for us. Thank you, Pa! We are here to support you.”Paolo said he and his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, would handle their father’s enemies as he took some rest. “Find some time to rest, do not mind those people who try to look bright as Inday will handle them),” Paolo said. “We love you, Pa!” he said. READ: Rody gives

