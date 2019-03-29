Government denies role in anti-China raps

The government has nothing to do with the filing of a case
against Chinese President Xi Jinping before the International Criminal Court,
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday evening.
He made this assurance as a Chinese delegation led by Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) paid him a courtesy call at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City.
“I would like to welcome you warmly, and I’d like to tell you that we are very happy with your visit,” the Chief Executive told the Chinese official.
As the two discussed issues concerning the enduring ties between Manila and Beijing, the President raised the Chinese President’s case before the ICC.
“We cannot stop people from just filing cases,” the President said, noting that the Philippines is a democratic country.
Two weeks ago, former Foreign Affairs chief Albert del Rosario and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales accused Xi of crimes against humanity for his “atrocious actions” in the West Philippine Sea
In a communication to ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, Del Rosario and Morales sought the investigation of Xi and other Chinese officials for their alleged crimes against humanity.
“The enclosed communication outlines how President Xi Jinping and other officials of China, in implementing China’s systematic plan to control the South China Sea, have committed crimes within the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice,” the two said in a joint statement.
Even though the complainants “have the right to file against Xi,” the Palace has previously viewed their complaint before the ICC as a “futile exercise,” arguing that the international court cannot acquire jurisdiction over China, which is not a member-state of the ICC.
In his meeting with Song, the President acknowledged the Chinese government’s “vibrant trade relationship” with the country, expressing his gratitude to Beijing’s “relentless support” to his mega-infrastructure ‘Build, Build, Build’ program.
Song said China is “willing to help” should there be a need of assistance improving the Filipinos’ lives.
Aside from Song, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua, Chinese Consul General to Davao Li Lin, and other officials of the IDCPC were also present during the courtesy call.
The Chinese minister also added that they are looking forward to welcoming the President to China for a visit next month.
Duterte is set to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China in April.
