ALL SECTIONS
Thursday March 28, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Package delivery by drone a UPS first

posted March 28, 2019 at 01:35 am by  AFP
Washington—American delivery giant UPS on Tuesday launched the first authorized use of unmanned drones to transport packages to recipients.

Package delivery by drone a UPS first

The company said the shipment of medical samples at the WakeMed hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina was the first of “numerous planned daily revenue flights.”

UPS has teamed up with Matternet, which makes autonomous drones and already has operations in Switzerland, for the same-day delivery service, the company said in a statement.

The company called the inaugural flight “a major milestone for unmanned aviation in the United States.”

It will provide “the ability to avoid roadway delays, increase medical delivery efficiency, lower costs and improve the patient experience with potentially life-saving benefits,” the company added.

The “quadcopter” drones can carry medical payloads weight up to five pounds (2.3 kilograms) for distances up to 12.5 miles (20 kilometers). 

Currently, the only option is through traditional courier service.

“Drone transport will improve speed of deliveries at a lower cost, enhance access to care and create healthier communities,” WakeMed president Donald Gintzig said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and North Carolina’s Department of Transportation both approved and oversee the drone service, following test flights last year. 

Topics: UPS , unmanned drones , WakeMed hospital , Donald Gintzig , Federal Aviation Administration

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard