Snowden supporter
“Now me and Keana are permanent residents in Canada. Now we are safe and free. I’m so grateful,” Vanessa Rodel, 42, told reporters at Toronto airport, accompanied by her seven-year-old daughter Keana. On Tuesday, they are set to travel to Montreal, where they will settle as refugees sponsored by the non-governmental group For the Refugees. Rodel was among a group of people who sheltered Snowden, a former CIA employee and US National Security Agency contractor, putting him up in her apartment in 2013 while he was in Hong Kong on the run from US authorities. His leaks of highly classified documents revealed the existence of global surveillance programs run by the NSA in cooperation with partners Australia, Britain and Canada. Snowden, who now lives in Russia, was charged in June 2013 in the United States with espionage and stealing state secrets. Canada granted Rodel, a Philippines national, and her daughter asylum in January but it was kept secret for security reasons, according to For the Refugees. “They opened their doors to me,” Snowden told Radio-Canada about the people who sheltered him. “They knew what it was like to be hunted, to be chased, to be retaliated against.” In a tweet in French, he gave “thanks to all who, in Canada and across the world, made this possible. After so many years, the first of the families who helped me is free, and has a future.”