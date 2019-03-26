MM cops under fire, 40 kicked out

Metro Manila Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Monday expressed disappointment over the controversies involving his men and said he we will not tolerate abuse by any police officer. This developed as another AWOL (absent without an official leave) police officer was arrested, this time for sexually molesting his 14-year-old stepdaughter. Police Officer 1 Johnny Ocampo, 41, was arrested late Saturday night along PMP Manmade Paradise Resort in Barangay Nazareth, General Tinio, Nueva Ecija. Meanwhile, 180 police officers in Metro Manila were promoted to their next higher rank in an oath-taking at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Monday. Eleazar led the oath-taking for the first batch of newly promoted officers that included 19 Superintendents, 19 Chief Inspectors, one Senior Inspector, 27 Inspectors, 16 Senior Police Officers IV, 33 Senior Police Officers III, 32 Senior Police Officers II, and 33 Senior Police Officers I. Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 124 Judge Victoria Isabel Paredes issued a warrant for Ocampo’s arrest for rape and acts of lasciviousness. Paredes recommended no bail for Ocampo’s temporary liberty, Eleazar said. Eleazar recently relieved more than 40 policemen, including two commanders, for their alleged involvement in robbery-extortion activities. He ordered all district directors and police station commanders in Metro Manila to discipline and relieve subordinates if found to be corrupt, abusive and remiss in their work. He also reminded his men to always ensure that their personnel were performing their duties and responsibilities. He said the “performance of their personnel will reflect on their leadership and so proper guidance is a must. “The internal cleansing program of the PNP is being carried out on a nationwide scale and the PNP leadership is determined to implement this until all the laggards and the undesirables are weed out and made to face sanctions,” Eleazar said. The case against Ocampo stemmed from the complaint of Olive Valeriano, mother of the minor who sought police assistance from the National Capital Region Police Office-Regional Special Operation Unit (NCRPO-RSOU) and narrated what happened to her daughter.The RSOU team conducted a surveillance operation and coordinated with the local government and police authorities in General Tinio to locate Ocampo. The authorities then asked the court to issue an arrest order. Police records showed that Ocampo raped his stepdaughter who was only 14 years old during that time. Investigation also revealed that Ocampo went AWOL in 2006 when he was reassigned to Regional Intelligence Division in the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) region. Ocampo is now detained at the RSOU detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, in Taguig City. The suspect was the second AWOL cop arrested by the NCRPO this month for a criminal offense. Last week, Police Officer 2 Alejandro Gacayan Hernandez was driving a motorcycle with a companion when he was caught in possession of a prohibited substance during a checkpoint operation in Las Piñas City. The suspect went AWOL in 2012. Operatives of the Las Piñas City Police Police-Community Precinct 7 placed Hernandez under arrest for possession of shabu during a police checkpoint along the Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno around 4 a.m. In 2017, The NCRPO dismissed from the service 158 Metro Manila policemen, suspended 625, demoted 38 and reprimanded nine others for their involvement in various illegal activities. NCRPO records also showed that 724 administrative cases were also filed against 1,198 erring personnel. The five district commanders in Metro Manila also enforced disciplinary sanctions on 1,302 policemen who were transferred to floating status at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in 2017. Three hundred thirty-four personnel were reassigned outside the NCRPO, 147 were subjected to Reorientation Program and 1,094 Police Officers 1 were subjected to an Orientation Program.