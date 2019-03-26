Death to drug traffickers—PDEA

READ: Asian group tagged in P1.8-billion shabu 'tea'

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Chief Aaron Aquino on Monday batted for the return of the“When we Filipinos commit drug violations in other countries, the law is much harsher. Filipinos are killed there,” Aquino told dzMM radio. “Here [in our country], we only have life imprisonment [against foreign drug traffickers].” Aquino made his statement even as a House leader expressed concern over the handling and storage of the, saying the illicit substances must not find their way back into the market. Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said the seizure of the illegal drugs, mostly methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, was an affirmation of President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs. “While I view with deep concern the recent entry of billions of pesos worth of illegal drugs into the country through our controlled borders, I am more concerned with what will happen to the pieces of evidence confiscated during drug busts,Velasco, chairman of the House committee on energy, said. Aquino said he backed the proposals of pro-death penalty Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson. “Drug traffickers sent to the [New] Bilibid [Prison] would just continue their business inside. They get more connections, and the more their business flourishes,” he said.“They just continue enjoying business [while in prison].” Aquino said capital punishment should be revived against drug smugglers after the seizure of 276 kilos of high-grade shabu worth. The drugs coming from Vietnam were uncovered inside a container van at the Manila International Container Port. No one, however, was arrested. “International cooperation is very important. We, Filipinos cannot solve the [drug] problem alone. Chinese [nationals] usually facilitate the drug trade. You don’t see any Filipino managing a drug laboratory,” Aquino said. He called on other concerned government agencies to closely monitor the entry of drugs through the seaports, airports and the country’s open coastlines.