Japan grants P41 million and 22 vehicles to Philippines

The Japanese government on Friday awarded grants to five local organizations totaling more than P41.78 million and added P15.4 million worth of emergency vehicles to 20 local government units in Luzon. Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda signed the grant contracts—for a school building project, provision of medical equipment, improvement of the rural health center, and provision of post-harvest facilities—with their respective recipients on Friday at the Embassy of Japan in Pasay City. In a statement, the Japanese Embassy said the projects are part of Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development and funded through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects implemented by the Embassy of Japan. The event was attended by various national government agencies and other organizations contributing to the peace and development efforts in Mindanao. Ambassador Haneda will also turn over 22 emergency vehicles to 20 LGUs in Luzon on Monday at the Bureau of Fire Protection National Headquarters in Quezon City. The approved projects include the construction of classrooms for Bayanga Norte Elementary School in the Municipality of Matanog in Maguindanao. Mayor Mohammad-Ali S. Guro was the proponent signatory for the project. GMA Kapuso Foundation Inc. executive vice president Luz Annalee Escudero-Catibog signed the contract as proponent for the construction of a school building of Datu Saber Elementary School in Marawi City.The Japanese government also allocated funds to repair and upgrade the main health center building and purchase of laboratory equipment in Dingalan, Aurora with Mayor Shierwin H. Taay as proponent signatory. Wilson V. Maralit signed the grant for the provision of medical equipment for rural health unit of Balete, Batangas. The Japan Embassy also provided funds for the procurement of post-harvest equipment and facility for the farmers of the municipality of Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro. Mayor Eric Labrador signed the grant contract. As the top official development assistance donor for the Philippines, Japan launched the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects in the Philippines in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engaged in grassroots activities. At present, 538 grassroots projects in the country have been funded by GGP since it started in 2006. “Japan believes that this project will not only strengthen the friendship between the peoples of Japan and the Philippines but also contribute to further fostering a strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines towards the future,” the embassy stated.