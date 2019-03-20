China pursuing buildup of islets in SCS, says report

posted March 20, 2019 at 01:50 am by Manila Standard March 20, 2019 at 01:50 am

ISLAND CITY. China is shifting gear to build an island city on Woody Island and two smaller nearby islets in the disputed South China waters, the island contested by Beijing, Taipei and Hanoi. Diplomatic observers say the developments on the island raises China’s blueprint for future military projects in other Chinese-occupied islands in the South China Sea. China will push through with its plan to build an island city on Woody Island and two smaller neighboring islets in the contested South China Sea waters, South China Morning Post said in a report.“We need to carefully plan the overall development of the islands and reefs based on their different functions, taking into account their complementary relationship,” said Zhang Jun, Communist Party secretary of Sansha, China’s southernmost territory. Sansha, which is part of Hainan province, was established in 2012 with the aim of transforming Woody Island and two smaller islets into a “national key strategic service and logistics base.”The Philippines does not have any claim on Woody Island, which is being contested by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The developments in Woody Island, however, serves as Beijing’s blueprint for future military projects in other Chinese-occupied islands in the South China Sea.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.