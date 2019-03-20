Jinggoy-JV reconciliation eyed

Catarman, Samar—Inroducing them on stage as “brothers who are enemies,” Hugpong ng Pagbabago founder and campaign manager Sara Duterte on Monday said she remained hopeful that one day reelectionist Senator JV Ejercito and returning Senator Jinggoy Estrada would reconcile. In the HNP campaign caravan in this province or the next campaign day after the fistfight between the staff of the sons of Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, the two brothers failed to share the stage at the University of Eastern Philippines. Estrada was represented by his daughter, San Juan Vice Mayor Janella Estrada. No representative came on behalf of Ejercito. “Ah yes in Legaspi. I was not there but I heard there was a heated exchange between the supporters of our two candidates,” confirmed Duterte when sought for her comment on the squabble.She related that Estrada already apologized and “I said it’s just okay because we understand that situation will come especially we’re saying that they were at odds with each other. “But as I said, I reiterated to them that time will come, we do not know when, but only God knows, they will reconcile,” said Duterte. In a separate interview, Janella said the fistfight happened due to the existing animosity between her father and uncle. But it did not escalate as it was immediately settled.