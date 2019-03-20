CSC scoffs at gamers in public service

The Civil Service Commission has reminded government employees not to play mobile games or browse social media sites during work hours.

“Whether an employee uses government or personal tablet or computer or mobile phone, playing games during office hours is not allowed,” CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said in a statement on Tuesday. Lizada said she would do spot checks in national government agencies and local government units nationwide to check on the quality of service provided by government employees. “Hindi ibig sabihin na nakapasok ka sa gobyerno ay wala na pong check. Paalala po sa lahat ng kawani ng gobyerno na gawin po natin ang nararapat lamang, magbigay ng mahusay at tapat na serbisyo sa kliyente natin (It doesn’t mean that there will be no more checking [monitoring] once you work for the government. Reminder to all government staff that we must do what is right, provide good and honest service to our clients),” she said. Lizada said the spot check would determine if the human resource policies crafted are implemented on the ground.“[It will] also address gaps through feedback gathered, especially in the provision of frontline services. The Commissioner believes that frontline service units are crucial in improving the perception of clients of government efficiency as they are the first line of contact with the citizenry,” she said. Earlier, three employees were caught either playing mobile games or watching videos on their phones in a spot check at the local government unit of Naval in Biliran City. An office memorandum by Naval Mayor Gerard Espina prompted the spot check as “a significant number of employees” were reported to be playing mobile games during office hours.”