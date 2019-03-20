‘Mindanao a poll hot spot’

The Commission on Elections has declared the entire Mindanao, the entire province of Abra and the towns of Jones in Isabela and Lope de Vega in Northern Samar as Category Red election hot spots
for the May 13 midterm polls
.
READ: PNP keeps an eye on 19 'hot spots'
“The Category Red classification may warrant the motu proprio declaration of Comelec control over the affected areas, and the Comelec en banc may direct the augmentation of personnel of the
Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines as the need arises,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said.
Jimenez cited “serious armed threats” from the New People’s Army, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Abu Sayyaf Group, and rogue elements of the Moro National Liberation Front and/or Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
He also noted “suspected election-related incidents in the last two elections” in the Category Red hot spots.
The Philippine National Police said it will intensify its security preparations in the areas declared as Category Red hot spots by the poll body.
“The PNP will abide by the declaration of the Comelec on election hotspots and make the necessary adjustments in our intensified security preparation,” said PNP spokesperson Sr. Supt. Bernard Banac in a statement.
READ: ‘Comelec to start printing of ballots for 2019 polls’