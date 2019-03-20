ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday March 20, 2019

Rody firms up Road Board abolition

posted March 20, 2019 at 01:45 am by  Nathaniel Mariano
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure scrapping the corruption-plagued Road Board.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11239 which dissolved the Road Board under the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The new law also provided for the disposition of the P45 billion Motor Vehicle User’s Charge fund, which shall now be reverted back to the National Treasury under the new law.

“All monies collected under this Act shall be remitted to the National Treasury under a special account in the General Fund to be earmarked solely for the construction upgrading, repair, and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and road drainage to be included in the annual General Appropriations Act,” it said.

A congressional oversight committee shall be established to monitor the use of MVUC fund. The committee shall be composed of five members from the House of Representatives and five senators.

The new law also mandates the absorption of affected personnel without decreasing their salaries as well as separation and retirement benefits.

“The DPWH shall, as needed, absorb the employees of the secretariat of the Road Board, without diminution of their salaries and other benefits. Employees who are separated from the service as a result of the abolition of the Road Board and its secretariat shall receive separation benefits.”

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , Republic Act No. 11239 , Road Board , Department of Public Works and Highways

