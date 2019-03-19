Drug delivery foiled; Grab driver nabbed

The criminal syndicates are now using the Grab delivery mobile application to traffic in drugs, an official said Monday. Metro Manila Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar made the statement after Makati City police arrested two college students and seized P1.5 million worth of ecstasy tablets in a condominium on Monday. He said his men arrested Adriel Ryoichi Temporosa Suzuki, 24, of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde Manila and Ralph Jeffrey Tulio Esteban, 23, of De La Salle University. They were arrested at Unit 736 of Cityland 9 Condominium on Dela Rosa Street in Pio Del Pilar village around 7 a.m. The Makati police made the arrests after Grab delivery driver Claus Sabadera, 32, turned over seven tablets of ecstasy to them. Sabadera claimed that the suspects asked him to deliver the illegal drugs to the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. He then pointed them to the police.Seized from the suspects were 657 tablets of ecstasy, two bottles containing ecstasy, 42 tablets of suspected party drugs, six sachets of suspected party drugs, two digital scales, four lighters, 13 empty cigarette boxes, a glass tube, and a cellphone. Police said the suspects are operating the drug trade via the Grab delivery mobile application to deliver illegal drugs to various nightclubs in Metro Manila. Eleazar praised and thanked the Grab delivery driver for his action. He called on the public to cooperate with the authorities by reporting information that could lead to the prosecution of those involved in various criminal activities.