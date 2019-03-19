Go surges to 3rd spot; Poe, Villar lead

Reelectionist Senators Grace Poe and Cynthia Villar took solo in first and second spots in the latest survey of Pulse Asia, taken on Feb. 24 to 28, released Monday. The same survey showed former Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go tied for the third to fifth spot with reelectionist Senator Juan Edgardo Angara while former Senator Lito Lapid landed in the 3rd-7th spot. Support for Go, who enjoys strong support from his long-time boss, President Rodrigo Duterte, surged to 53 percent, from 44.7 percent in Pulse Asia’s January survey, a gain of 8 percentage points. Another close ally of the President, former police chief Ronald dela Rosa, also experienced a jump in his numbers, placing fifth to eighth with 44.6 percent support, from the 11th to 16th spot with 36.9- percent support in the January survey, up 7 percentage points. Former Presidential Political Adviser Francis Tolentino also barged into the list of candidates with a statistical chance of winning, landing in the 11th to 15th spot with 32.1 percent support, highercompared to the January survey where he landed in the 17th-18th spot with 21.4-percent support, a jump of nearly 11 percentage points. Following Poe, Villar and Go are Angara, Lapid, Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano, Dela Rosa, Senator Nancy Binay, former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, former Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, and Tolentino. Pulse Asia said these 14 candidates have a statistical chance of making it to the winners’ circle if the elections were conducted at the time the survey was taken.