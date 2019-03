House to Senate: Show good faith

RECALL CONFIRMED. The House, led by Speaker Gloria Arroyo, through Rep. Ronaldo Zamora, confirms Monday the withdrawal of the 2019 national budget submitted to the Senate but denies any wrongdoing while Senator Panfilo Lacson, has been reported as firm as regards the withdrawal of the House original version of the P3.547-trillion national budget for 2019. File Photos

