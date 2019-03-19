‘Blue alert’ raised amid Tropical Storm ‘Chedeng’

slowed down slightly but maintained its strength as it moved toward the east of Davao City on Monday. In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the storm’s center was estimated 650 kilometers east of Davao City.morning. The storm was moving west at 15 km per hour with maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph. The Office of Civil Defense in Region 12 raised the “blue alert” there on Monday morning following the storm’s entry, and in anticipation of possible emergencies like flooding and landslides. The Interior department in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Monday alerted its officials in the Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi area on the storm’s entry. The weather bureau hoisted storm Signal No. 1 in Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Davao del Sur, Davao City, Davao Occidental, the southern part of Davao del Norte including Samal Island, and the eastern part of North Cotabato and the eastern part of SaranganiDavao will experience rain and gusty winds. Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rain will prevail over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte and in most parts of Mindanao on Tuesday. Northern Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Batanes will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.